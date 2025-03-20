Trump administration gave Maine ten days to ban transgender athletes from participating in women's sports

Published by Joaquín Núñez 19 de marzo, 2025

The Trump Administration gave Maine and the governor Janet Mills. The president gave the Democrat ten days to ban transgender athletes from participating in women's sports in the Pine Tree State. Otherwise, they anticipated severe consequences.

The Office for Civil Rights (OCR), which is part of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), on Monday denounced the Maine Department of Education, the Maine Principals Association and Greely High School for violating Title IX.

Anthony Archeval, acting director of OCR, explained Maine's situation in dialogue with Fox News. "What HHS is asking of the Maine Department of Education, the Maine Principals’ Association, and Greely High School is simple – protect female athletes’ rights."

"Girls deserve girls-only sports without male competitors. And if Maine won’t come to the table to voluntarily comply with Title IX, HHS will enforce Title IX to the fullest extent permitted by the law," he added.

Archeval remarked that the White House gave Maine ten days to comply through a signed agreement.