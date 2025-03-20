Trump administration gave Maine ten days to ban transgender athletes from participating in women's sports
The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sued the Maine Department of Education, the Maine Principals Association, and Greely High School for violating Title IX.
The Trump Administration gave Maine and the governor Janet Mills. The president gave the Democrat ten days to ban transgender athletes from participating in women's sports in the Pine Tree State. Otherwise, they anticipated severe consequences.
The Office for Civil Rights (OCR), which is part of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), on Monday denounced the Maine Department of Education, the Maine Principals Association and Greely High School for violating Title IX.
Anthony Archeval, acting director of OCR, explained Maine's situation in dialogue with Fox News. "What HHS is asking of the Maine Department of Education, the Maine Principals’ Association, and Greely High School is simple – protect female athletes’ rights."
Politics
Trump argued with Maine's Democratic governor and went viral: 'See you in court'
Joaquín Núñez
"Girls deserve girls-only sports without male competitors. And if Maine won’t come to the table to voluntarily comply with Title IX, HHS will enforce Title IX to the fullest extent permitted by the law," he added.
Archeval remarked that the White House gave Maine ten days to comply through a signed agreement.
The viral cross between Trump and the governor of Maine
Specifically, he asked Maine Gov. Janet Mills if she would comply with the executive order. At the refusal of the Democrat, who claimed to be complying with "state and federal law," trouble began.
"We are the federal law. You better do it because you’re not going to get federal funding," Trump retorted, to which Mills told him she would see him in court.
"Good, I’ll see you in court, I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one. (...) Enjoy your life after governor... because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics," the president added, to the tense gaze of the governors present.