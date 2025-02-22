Trump argued with Maine's Democratic governor and went viral: 'See you in court'

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 21 de febrero, 2025

Donald Trump starred in a viral exchange with Maine Governor Janet Mills. The president held an event with the National Governors Association at the White House, where cabinet members were also present. The discussion arose as the president celebrated his recent executive order to ban transgender athletes from competing in women's sports.

The executive order, titled 'Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports,' bans men who identify as transgender from participating in women's sports at colleges and universities.

It all began peacefully between Trump and the Democratic governors, with the president even talking about the potential of working together. "I'm delighted to welcome America's governors to the White House. You're amazing people... and we work very well together... I'm here for you," he began.

The cross between Trump and the Maine governor

The back-and-forth came when Trump criticized states that allowed trans athletes to compete in women's sports. Specifically, he asked the governor of Maine, Janet Mills, if she would comply with the executive order. At the refusal of the Democrat, who claimed to be complying with "state and federal law," trouble began.

"We are the federal law. You better do it because you’re not going to get federal funding," Trump retorted, to which Mills told him she would see him in court.

"Good, I’ll see you in court, I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one. (...) Enjoy your life after governor... because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics," the president added, to the tense gaze of the governors present.

"If Maine wants to continue to receive federal funds from the Education Department, it has to follow Title IX"

Hours after the crossover, the Department of Education's Civil Rights division launched an investigation into the Maine Department of Education for allegedly violating the executive order.

"Maine would have you believe that it has no choice in how it treats women and girls in athletics — that is, that it must follow its state laws and allow male athletes to compete against women and girls", said Acting Undersecretary for Civil Rights, Craig Trainor.

"Let me be clear. If Maine wants to continue to receive federal funds from the Education Department, it has to follow Title IX. If it wants to forgo federal funds and continue to trample the rights of its young female athletes, that, too, is its choice. OCR will do everything in its power to ensure taxpayers are not funding blatant civil rights violators," he added.

Mills had recently criticized the Trump administration, assuring that her state would not be intimidated by "threats from the president." "If the President attempts to unilaterally deprive Maine school children from the benefit of Federal funding, my Administration and the Attorney General will take appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding and the academic opportunity it provides," she added.

The Democrat was first elected in 2018 and was re-elected in 2022 against former Republican Gov. Paul Le Page. Democrats with a stake in the governorship include Shenna Bellows, Ryan Fecteau and Angus King III, son of the current senator.

On the other side, Republicans who could run are Robert Charles, Bruce Poliquin and Jonathan Bush, nephew of former President George H.W. Bush.