Trump describes phone call with Zelensky as 'very good'

Trump and Zelenski together at the White House during the late February meeting. AFP

19 de marzo, 2025

President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a telephone meeting on Wednesday, which Trump described as positive.

The U.S. president confirmed on Truth Social that the call was "very good" and lasted about an hour.

Donald Trump said a large part of the discussion focused on the call he held the previous day with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Trump will ask Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz to provide a detailed account of the points discussed during the telephone conversation with Zelensky.

Phone call after confrontation in the Oval Office

In late February Volodimir Zelenski and Donald Trump had an altercation at the White House during a meeting in which they were to sign an agreement on Washington's access to Ukraine's mineral wealth, and discuss an eventual peace agreement with Russia.

After the discussion, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski said that Donald Trump's support is “crucial” for Ukraine.

“For us it is crucial to have the support of President Trump. He wants to end the war, but no one wants peace more than we do,” Zelenski stated in a message on X.