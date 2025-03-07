Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 7 de marzo, 2025

President Donald Trump said South African farmers will be welcomed in the United States with a fast track to citizenship. In addition, the Republican claimed that the South African government is confiscating land from white farmers.

In the same message, the president announced thathe will cut funding to that country.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that "any Farmer (with family!) from South Africa, seeking to flee that country for reasons of safety, will be invited into the United States of America with a rapid pathway to Citizenship. This process will begin immediately!"

Trump and Pretoria are locked in a diplomatic dispute over a land expropriation law that the Republican leader says will lead to a takeover of white-owned farms.

Trump recently highlighted that a law signed in January would allow the South African government to confiscate the agricultural property of the Afrikaner ethnic minority without compensation.

The law, AFP recalled, stipulates that the government may, in certain circumstances, not provide for any compensation for property it decides to expropriate in the public interest.