Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 5 de marzo, 2025

The Board of Regents of the Texas A&M University System approved in recent days a resolution banning drag shows on its 11 university campuses.

Among other arguments, board members asserted that the events run counter to the "mission and core values of its Universities, including the value of respect for others" and that they "create or contribute to a hostile environment for women."

They further asserted that the ban aligns with an executive order from President Trump against gender ideology in education.

Some of those universities in the past offered their campuses for drag shows, such as the annual Draggieland at the Rudder Theater. Organizers protested the cancellation of the upcoming show, which was planned for next March 27.