Education Dept. reverses Biden's rules, reinstates biological definition of 'sex': Male or female

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 31 de enero, 2025

The Department of Education (ED) informed schools Friday that, "effective immediately," it will consider only the biological sex of students in its protections against sex discrimination.

Former President Joe Biden established last year that anti-discrimination protections at educational institutions encompassed a student's gender identity and sexual orientation. To do so, it expanded the definition of "sex" in the rule governing that activity, Title IX.

Trump's ED reversed the interpretation of the word to that of 2020: "The objective, immutable characteristic of being born male or female."

In addition to citing unfavorable court rulings for Biden's decision in several states, the department cited an executive order from the Republican president as the reason for its decision:

"President Trump ordered all agencies and departments within the Executive Branch to “enforce all sex-protective laws to promote [the] reality” that there are “two sexes, male and female,” and that “[t]hese sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality."

Access the ED's letter

The announcement was made by Craig Trainor, Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at the Department of Education.

"The Biden Administration’s failed attempt to rewrite Title IX was an unlawful abuse of regulatory power and an egregious slight to women and girls," Trainor argued in a statement.

"Under the Trump Administration, the Education Department will champion equal opportunity for all Americans, including women and girls, by protecting their right to safe and separate facilities and activities in schools, colleges, and universities."

Access the missive sent by Trainor to the education community here: