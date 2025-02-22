Trump announced John Dan Caine as new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 21 de febrero, 2025

Donald Trump announced the nomination of John Dan Caine as the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The president made the announcement on his Truth Social account, where he assured that his choice is a "warrior" and a "national security expert" with extensive experience in interagency and special operations.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is a senior U.S. military officer and serves as the principal military advisor to the president, the secretary of defense and the National Security Council.

If confirmed by the Senate, Caine will replace Charles CQ Brown, who was nominated by Joe Biden in 2023. The president thanked Brown for his 40 years of service, describing him as "a great gentleman and an exceptional leader." "I wish him and his family a great future," he added.

Later, the president singled out Razin Caine, whom he described as an "accomplished pilot" and a successful businessman.

"During my first term, Razin was instrumental in the complete annihilation of the ISIS caliphate. It was done in record setting time, a matter of weeks. Many so-called military 'geniuses' said it would take years to defeat ISIS. General Caine, on the other hand, said it could be done quickly, and he delivered," Trump noted.

"Despite being highly qualified and respected to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the previous administration, General Caine was passed over for promotion by Sleepy Joe Biden. But not anymore! Alongside Secretary Pete Hegseth, General Caine and our military will restore peace through strength, put America First, and rebuild our military," he added.

Who is John Dan Caine?

Lt. Gen. Caine served in a variety of special operations during his years of service. He was associate director for Military Affairs at the CIA and deputy commanding general of the Joint Special Operations Task Force in Iraq.

In turn, he most recently headed the Department of Defense Special Access Program Headquarters at the Pentagon, where he served as principal staff assistant and advisor to the Secretary of Defense for all programs protected under special access controls.