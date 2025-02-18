ACLU claims it will beat Trump in birthright citizenship battle

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 17 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump's executive action seeking to end birthright citizenship in the United States is being challenged bythe American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Its executive director, Anthony Romero, has insisted that the organization will prevail in its legal battle against the measure.

In a recent interview, Romero was asked about the possibility of losing the case and responded flatly, "We ain’t going to lose." He called Trump's action an attack on a principle enshrined in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, stressing that the measure could impose an additional administrative burden on states by requiring verification of the citizenship status of the parents of newborns.

Romero, who has been in his post for 23 years, stressed that while he normally avoids predicting the outcome of cases, this time he feels Trump's measure is "really going a step too far."

Meanwhile, supporters of Trump's executive action argue that birthright citizenship has been exploited, with people taking advantage of immigration laws. They argue that the U.S. system is capable of handling complex verification procedures without affecting citizens born legally in the country.

Trump's tough stance and Republican backing

So far, four federal judges have blocked the executive order. Nevertheless, Trump has been steadfast in his stance that the United States needs to reform its immigration policies to prevent individuals who have no intention of living legally in the country from obtaining the benefits of citizenship simply by being born on U.S. soil. The measure, backed by several Republican leaders and state attorneys general, aims to curb so-called "birth tourism" and ensure that citizenship is not misinterpreted or misused.

Legal challenges and chances of success

Despite the ACLU's attempts to block the measure, the White House legal team has been confident that the legal challenge will ultimately be resolved in the administration's favor. If the measure reaches the Supreme Court, as some speculate, Trump is confident that the court, currently dominated by conservative justices, will uphold his national security and immigration policy.