A new poll finds support for Trump among Black men has nearly doubled since the election

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 16 de febrero, 2025

In the Donald Trump era, the Democratic Party has lost the support of a majority of Black Americans.

A new poll conducted between February 4 and 5, revealed that support for President Trump among that demographic has doubled.

The survey conducted by Cygnal, a private opinion polling firm, released its monthly National Voter Trend (NVT) poll and found that 42% of black men now approve of Trump's performance.

Cygnal pollster and president Brent Buchanan said that "throughout the election we highlighted just how far out of touch Democrats had become from the American public, and now after Trump’s victory and a breakneck pace of action on his campaign promises, it’s pretty clear Dems haven’t learned much."

And, he noted, “Take the ticked-off, young, diverse, working-class voters that propelled Trump to the White House for example. They were a key constituency that gave Trump an edge over Harris as white voters stayed flat in their margin for Trump. Today, they’re not nearly as ticked-off, as they are more optimistic than ever about the direction of our country – in less than a month. If you’re on Team Trump right now, you’ve got to be feeling good about these numbers and quick progress they’ve made already with voters.”

For his part, pollster and director of client strategy John Rogers said, "In the over two years since we began fielding these national monthly surveys, Trump’s approval rating is at an all-time high, and this is matched by another all-time high in optimism about the direction of the country, across every single demographic we measure.”

In addition, he noted that “Swing voters are plus seven percent in support of Trump’s efforts, led by Elon Musk, to right-size the federal government, and swing voters are plus 29 percent in support of the Trump administration’s actions on illegal immigration. In comparison, Congressional Democrats are rudderless and unpopular, with a net image of negative 40% favorable - 54% unfavorable among all voters.”

Black men love Trump

The November political realignment appears to be accelerating as Trump continues to make inroads among historically Democratic groups.

In that regard, the poll notes that 42% of black men approve of the job Trump is doing, and 4 in 10 have a favorable opinion of him.

Overall, voters are reacting positively to Trump's policy actions. However, the poll shows that inflation and the economy remain top concerns for 32% of voters, and many attribute the improved outlook to the Republican's economic policies.

The Republican administration's efforts on illegal immigration appear to be paying off. The poll notes that concerns have dipped somewhat from 21% to 17% in just one month.

Democrats on the floor



The poll notes that only 40% of voters have a favorable image of Democrats in Washington, compared with 54% who have an unfavorable view of the caucuses led by Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries. The favorability of congressional Republicans is split 47% favorable and 48% unfavorable.

COVID-19



The poll says two-thirds agree that it is more likely that COVID-19 originated from a Chinese lab leak than from natural causes. Only 17% agree with Anthony Fauci and Democratic leadership that the virus arose from natural causes.

More optimism



The survey notes that people are much more optimistic. In just one month since the last NVT, those who say the country is on the wrong track have plummeted 14% since last month.

Trump's victories



The poll also tracks the Republican leader's victories.

Merit vs. DEI: 64% believe the government should hire based on merit and experience rather than racial and gender identity, including 55% of Hispanics and 41% of Democrats who say merit should have exclusive priority. Twenty-eight percent say both factors should be considered, while only 3% believe racial and gender identity should be the only factor in hiring.

64% believe the government should hire based on merit and experience rather than racial and gender identity, including 55% of Hispanics and 41% of Democrats who say merit should have exclusive priority. Twenty-eight percent say both factors should be considered, while only 3% believe racial and gender identity should be the only factor in hiring. Declassification of JFK, RFK and MLK: 56% support Trump's executive order to declassify records related to the assassinations.

Illegal immigration: 53% support Trump's measures to curb illegal immigration and tighten border security.

"Sanctuary Cities" : 55% oppose "sanctuary cities" that refuse to help law enforcement and/or harbor criminal aliens.

: 55% oppose "sanctuary cities" that refuse to help law enforcement and/or harbor criminal aliens. About DOGE: 46% of people support Elon Musk's efforts to reduce government bloat and spending, including 44% of undecided voters and 41% of independents.

46% of people support Elon Musk's efforts to reduce government bloat and spending, including 44% of undecided voters and 41% of independents. On tariffs on China : 50% of people support Trump's implementation of 10% tariffs on goods entering the United States.

: 50% of people support Trump's implementation of 10% tariffs on goods entering the United States. Tariffs for Mexico : 43% support tariffs on Mexico.

: 43% support tariffs on Mexico. Tariffs for Canada: 39% support tariffs on Canada.

39% support tariffs on Canada. Greenland: 44% support acquiring Greenland through diplomatic/economic means, while 32%, mostly Democrats, oppose it.

44% support acquiring Greenland through diplomatic/economic means, while 32%, mostly Democrats, oppose it. On birthright citizenship: 45% support children of illegal immigrants gaining automatic citizenship, while 41% oppose it.

This Cygnal poll coincides with the poll conducted by CBS, which approves of Trump and his measures at historic levels.

According to that CBS poll, 53% approve how Trump is handling his presidency and 31% approve "strongly."