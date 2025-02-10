U.S. Vice President JD Vance (left) and U.S. President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2025 (Photo by Ricky Carioti / POOL / AFP).AFP

A CBS poll between January 5 and 7 showed that Americans approve of Donald Trump's management. This means that the Republican administration is doing things right and fulfilling what it promised during the campaign.

In this sense, the poll shows that 53% approve of how Trump is handling his presidency and 31% approve "strongly."

Regarding the first few days in office, Americans feel Trump is doing "more than they expected" (with 49% approval), while 41% feel he is doing "what was expected" and 9% "less than expected."

Compared to what Trump promised during the campaign and what he is doing, 70% of Americans feel that so far, the Republican is doing the same things he promised, while 30% feel he is doing different things.

When asked how they describe President Donald Trump, 58% describe him as "effective," 60% "focused," 55% "competent," 63% "energetic," 69% "tough" and 37% "compassionate."

Regarding the approach to the actions being taken by the Trump administration regarding:

The deportation of illegal immigrants: 43% feel it is "focusing too much," 44% "enough," and 13% "not enough."

Lowering prices for goods or services: 3% feel it is "focusing too much," 31% "enough" and 66% "not enough."

Regarding the way Donald Trump is handling the Israel-Hamas conflict, a 54% majority approve of the handling, versus 46% who disapprove.

When asked whether they approve or disapprove of the Trump administration's program to find and deport immigrants who are illegally in the United States, a 59% majority approve. Along the same lines, when asked about approval of sending U.S. troops to the border with Mexico to try to help stop border crossings, 64% majority approve.

DOGE and other departments led by Elon Musk



The survey also asked Americans how much they have read or heard about these departments, 31% said "a lot", 35% said "somewhat", 21% "not much" and 13% "not at all."

And, regarding the influence Elon Musk and DOGE working group should have on U.S. government agency spending and operations? 23% said "a lot," 28% "somewhat," 18% "not much" and 31% "none."