The US military announces it will stop recruiting transgender individuals

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 14 de febrero, 2025

The U.S. Army announced via its X account that it will no longer allow transgender individuals to enlist and explained that it will no longer provide gender affirming care to either new recruits or its personnel. "The #USArmy will no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military and will stop performing or facilitating procedures associated with gender transition for service members. Stay tuned for more details," the Army detailed.

The Army also explained that all new admissions of individuals with gender dysphoria on their record will be paused, along with all medical procedures related to gender transitions that are "unscheduled, scheduled, or planned." Similarly, the military detailed that "Individuals with gender dysphoria have volunteered to serve our country and will be treated with dignity and respect."

Trump's executive order

The Army's announcement came just weeks after the president of the United States, Donald Trump, signed an executive order on Jan. 27, formally instructing the Pentagon to define a concrete policy for transgender personnel in the military within 30 days.

Trump's order detailed that manifesting "a gender identity inconsistent with an individual's sex conflicts with a soldier's commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one's personal life." Similarly, the order explained that those who do so "cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service." The announcement also follows another previous executive order from the Republican leader proclaiming that the federal government recognizes only male and female genders.

According to a memo released Feb. 7, the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, had ordered a pause on the induction of any recruits who had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria. The memo is published in the docket of the case before the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., where President Trump's order is being challenged.