U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss U.S.-Ukraine agreements.

On X, the Ukrainian leader said, "I had a meeting with @SecScottBessent—his first international visit, which was to Ukraine. We value our partnership with the United States, are grateful for the support in defending our independence, and strive to expand our joint capabilities—especially in security."

He further added: "Security matters. Moscow and its allies cannot be allowed to gain control over Ukraine, and that means we must work together—across the free world.

He continued, "We received the U.S. vision for deepening our cooperation, discussed the substance of these proposals today, and are working toward a strong agreement. We expect to make progress by the Munich Security Conference."

In the meeting, they discussed an economic investment agreement between the United States and Ukraine related to rare earth materials.

President Donald Trump spoke on the matter on Truth Social and said, “I just spoke to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. The conversation went very well. He, like President Putin, wants to make PEACE. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the War, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the Delegation. I am hopeful that the results of that meeting will be positive.”

The Republican leader insisted once again on the cessation of the war between Ukraine and Russia by saying, “It is time to stop this ridiculous War, where there has been massive, and totally unnecessary, DEATH and DESTRUCTION. God bless the people of Russia and Ukraine!”

Trump and Zelensky talk on the phone

The Ukrainian president also posted on X to report that he had spoken on the phone with Donald Trump and that the two had a very meaningful, long and extended conversation.

Zelensky said, “I had a meaningful conversation with @POTUS. We long talked about opportunities to achieve peace, discussed our readiness to work together at the team level, and Ukraine’s technological capabilities—including drones and other advanced industries. I am grateful to President Trump for his interest in what we can accomplish together.”

The Ukrainian leader, noted: “We also spoke about my discussion with @SecScottBessent and the preparation of a new document on security, economic cooperation, and resource partnership. President Trump shared details of his conversation with Putin.”

He concluded, “no one wants peace more than Ukraine. Together with the U.S., we are charting our next steps to stop Russian aggression and ensure a lasting, reliable peace. As President Trump said, let’s get it done.”

Zelensky, JD Vance and Rubio together in Germany.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference in Germany this Friday, Feb. 14.