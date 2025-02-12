Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 12 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin. The U.S. leader reported that they agreed to enter into immediate negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

"We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other's nations. We also agreed to have our respective teams begin negotiations immediately and will begin by calling President Zelenskyy of Ukraine to brief him on the conversation, which I will do right now," Trump wrote in a message posted on Truth Social.

"I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful," Trump added.

In addition, the Republican president highlighted that they discussed "the strengths of our respective nations and the great benefit we will one day have working together."

This is Trump's first conversation with Putin since he returned to the White House on Jan. 20.

After President Trump reported on the conversation with Putin, he detailed that he also spoke with the Ukrainian president. "We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the War, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich," Trump said.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for President Zelensky confirmed the information.