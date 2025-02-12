Trump talks with Putin and Zelensky to reach agreement, announces next meeting in Munich
"I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful," the Republican president said.
President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin. The U.S. leader reported that they agreed to enter into immediate negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.
"We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other's nations. We also agreed to have our respective teams begin negotiations immediately and will begin by calling President Zelenskyy of Ukraine to brief him on the conversation, which I will do right now," Trump wrote in a message posted on Truth Social.
"I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful," Trump added.
In addition, the Republican president highlighted that they discussed "the strengths of our respective nations and the great benefit we will one day have working together."
This is Trump's first conversation with Putin since he returned to the White House on Jan. 20.
After President Trump reported on the conversation with Putin, he detailed that he also spoke with the Ukrainian president. "We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the War, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich," Trump said.
">
🚨 | El presidente Trump dijo que conversó con Zelenskyy y aseguró que, al igual que Putin, él también quiere la paz.— VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) February 12, 2025
"Hablamos sobre una variedad de temas relacionados con la guerra, pero principalmente sobre la reunión que se está organizando para el viernes en Múnich." pic.twitter.com/uF5wr4q1xV
Meanwhile, a spokesman for President Zelensky confirmed the information.
Prisoner exchange
In return, Washington released Russian Alexander Vinnik, a computer expert accused of multiple crimes related to the BTC-e cryptocurrency exchange platform.
According to the White House, AFP recalled, this exchange is expected to mark the "beginning of a relationship" with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.