Trump revokes security clearances for several high-profile Democrats, including Antony Blinken, Letitia James and Alvin Bragg

8 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump decided to withdraw security clearances from several high-profile Democrats, including former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James, according to various reports.

According to the New York Post, in ordering the revocation of Blinken's security clearance, Trump said, "Bad guy. Take away his passes."

According to Fox News Digital, in addition to these three high-profile Democrats, Trump also revoked the security clearances of former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Biden's deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco, and attorneys Andrew Weissmann, Mark Zaid and Norm Eisen.

The move comes after Trump revoked Joe Biden's access to classified information and secure federal buildings, just as the Democratic president did in 2021.

For critics, these measures are driven by Trump's desire for revenge, which translates into a sort of "political retaliation." However, the president's allies claim that these are logical decisions considering that Trump does not trust political adversaries who publicly "demonized" him or repeatedly accused him during the election campaign.

Both James and Bragg were responsible for prosecuting Trump in New York last year in two cases widely criticized by legal experts. In addition, James' office recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of 18 other Democratic attorneys general over the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) access to the Treasury Department's payment system.

Trump has also revoked clearance from several critical Republicans, including his former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, who campaigned for Trump in 2024 but questioned the president for allegedly mishandling classified documents at his mansion in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Likewise, his former national security adviser, John Bolton, a fierce critic of the president, met the same fate as Pompeo.