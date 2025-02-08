'Joe, you're fired': Trump applies same criteria as Biden in 2021 and strips him of access to classified information

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 7 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Friday that his administration will immediately revoke Joe Biden's access to classified information and suspend his daily intelligence briefings, noting that the move reinforces his commitment to national security and the protection of sensitive data.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump explained his decision by noting that Biden had set a precedent in 2021 by blocking him from accessing classified information. Now, the president is applying the same standard, arguing that Biden should no longer receive sensitive government data, especially after concerns about his ability to handle it responsibly.

"There is no need for Joe Biden to continue to receive access to classified information. Therefore, we will immediately revoke his security clearances and suspend his daily intelligence briefings," he asserted.

Trump also referenced the findings of the Hur Report, which revealed the deficiencies in Biden's memory and noted that, even at his "prime," he was unfit to handle classified information reliably.

"I will always protect our National Security. Joe, you're fired - Make America great again!" he expressed.