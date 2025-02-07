Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 7 de febrero, 2025

The Justice Department is dismantling a task force created during the Joe Biden administration that focused on seizing assets from Russian oligarchs.

Biden's effort followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, aiming to impose sanctions and target oligarchs with ties to the Kremlin.

A memo from Attorney General Pam Bondi, obtained by media outlets such as Reuters, explained that the Task Force KleptoCapture will be disbanded as part of a shift in focus and funding toward combating drug cartels and international gangs.

"This policy requires a fundamental change in mindset and approach," Bondi wrote in the directive.

The attorney general stated that resources previously dedicated to enforcing sanctions and seizing oligarch assets will now be redirected toward combating international drug cartels.

The document, sent to department staff, is part of a series of measures taken by Bondi following her appointment as attorney general.

Similarly, it was revealed that the prosecutors assigned to the task force will return to their previous roles. The changes will be in effect for at least 90 days and may be renewed or made permanent.

The task force's accomplishments The task force had brought charges against aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska and media mogul Konstantin Malofeyev for allegedly violating sanctions. It also seized yachts owned by sanctioned oligarchs Suleiman Kerimov and Viktor Vekselberg.

"It also secured a guilty plea against a U.S. lawyer who made $3.8 million in payments to maintain properties owned by Vekselberg," Reuters reported.