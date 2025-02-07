'Venezuela cooperates with Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas': Marco Rubio calls the Maduro regime, Cuba and Nicaragua threats to regional stability

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 6 de febrero, 2025

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed Thursday his growing concern over the political situation in Latin America, accusing the regimes in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua of having contributed to instability in the region.

During a press conference in the Dominican Republic, Rubio singled out Venezuela as one of the main culprits of this crisis, highlighting its cooperation with terrorist groups and nations considered international threats. "These are regimes that have contributed to instability in the region. In the case of Venezuela, which cooperates with Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas," Rubio stated.

The secretary of state also underscored the severe humanitarian impact facing Venezuela, mentioning that nearly 8 million Venezuelans have been forced to leave the country due to the conditions imposed by its regime.

Concerning Cuba, Rubio highlighted that the country has provided support to Chinese espionage and facilitated Russia's presence in the region. In addition, he emphasized that more than 10% of the Cuban population has fled the country. At the same time, the regime keeps more than 500 people imprisoned, including minors under 16, just for participating in protests. "The repression is clear, with hundreds of unjustified arrests," he said.

Regarding Nicaragua, Rubio criticized the Daniel Ortega regime, accusing it of having transformed the country into a family dynasty and unleashed brutal repression against the opposition. The secretary of state emphasized that all presidential candidates have been prosecuted by the so-called Nicaraguan justice system and mentioned the recent deportation of nuns and the growing conflict with the Catholic Church.

"All countries have had to pay, to some extent, for the instability that exists in the region," he said.

The secretary of state concluded his speech by stating that, although he expects change in these countries, he does not believe it will happen before December 2025. He assured that changes are possible, but for them to happen, it is necessary to maintain a clear and firm stance. "Politics works well when we speak clearly, we don't get confused. And I do not get confused," he pointed out.