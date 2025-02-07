White House orders cancellation of media contracts after revelations of millions in pro-Democrat media spending

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 6 de febrero, 2025

According to an email revealed by Axios, the White House ordered the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to cancel all media contracts funded by this agency. The news comes at a time when President Donald Trump is taking different measures against the federal government's numerous media contracts, after South African tycoon Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), revealed that several agencies had spent millions of dollars on subscriptions to the digital media outlet Politico Pro.

According to the email shown by Axios, an unidentified Trump administration official wrote: "GSA team, please do two things: Pull all contracts for Politico, BBC, E&E (Politico sub) and Bloomberg. Pull all media contracts for just GSA - cancel every single media contract today for GSA only."

Similarly, Axios commented that a White House official, who asked not to be identified, told the outlet that none of what happened was a surprise since President Trump is against funding the mainstream media. DOGE's primary mission is to cut spending. According to Axios, the official stated that "The eye of Sauron is on more than just Politico. It's all the media."

Suspension of media contracts

The Trump administration's decision to cancel GSA-funded media contracts comes a day after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the government was officially suspending all of its media contracts.

At a press conference, Leavitt revealed that $8 million in "taxpayer dollars" had been spent on Politico media subscriptions. The press secretary also assured us that such waste would not happen again and that DOGE would be working on canceling such payments.