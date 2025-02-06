This is Donald Trump's plan for Gaza

Palestinians in Gaza return to their homes after the cease-fire is reached Cordon Press

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 6 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump recently announced his plan for the Gaza Strip, during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, following the war that broke out after the October 7 massacre in 2023.

The initiative proposes rebuilding Gaza under U.S. leadership while temporarily and voluntarily relocating its population to other countries, all without the need to deploy U.S. troops to the region.

During a press conference with Netanyahu, Trump stated that "The United States will take control of the Gaza Strip, and we will get the job done: we will own it and be responsible for dismantling all unexploded dangerous bombs and other weapons on-site, leveling the area, and clearing out the destroyed buildings—flattening it."

The U.S. president suggested that Gazans should relocate to other territories, such as Jordan and Egypt. He pointed out that these countries would provide the necessary land to ensure the people can live in harmony and peace.

However, so far, both Jordan and Egypt have refused to allow Gazans into their territories so far.

Trump stated that some Middle East leaders were consulted and they all "love" the idea of the U.S. taking over the Gaza Strip.

Trump intends to transform the Gaza Strip into an "incredible" place, believing it would give people "the chance they never had in life." He described the region as a "horrible" place due to the terrorism of Hamas.

"As far as Gaza’s concerned, we will do what’s necessary. … We’re going to take over that piece and we’re going to develop it. Create thousands and thousands of jobs, and it’s going to be something that [the] entire Middle East can be proud of," Trump said.

The U.S. president said that Gaza will become the "Riviera of the Middle East."

"No U.S. soldiers would be needed!"



Days later, Trump took it upon himself to clarify that deploying U.S. troops is not necessary to implement the plan.

In a social media post, the president stated that Israel would hand over Gaza to the United States once the fighting ended, and that Palestinians would be relocated to "much safer and beautiful communities, with new, modern homes, in the region."

"No U.S. soldiers would be needed!" he said.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz praised Trump's plan and instructed the army to prepare a strategy to allow Gazans to leave voluntarily.

A temporary exit



White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt and Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that this is a temporary relocation until Gaza is rebuilt.

Benjamin Netanyahu also took it upon himself to clarify that this is not a permanent resettlement. He told FOX News,"The actual idea of allowing Gazans who want to leave to leave — I mean, what’s wrong with that? They can leave, they can then come back, they can relocate and come back. But you have to rebuild Gaza."

Criticism in Europe and the Middle East



The plan has drawn criticism in several countries in Europe and the Middle East, but has been widely praised by Israel and, of course, officials from the Trump administration.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Russia, China, and others expressed their rejection of Trump's statements.

The Saudis, for their part, threatened to withhold an agreement on the normalization of relations until a Palestinian state is established.

However, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar defended President Trump's position and criticized the plan's critics.

"Any sensible person understands that Gaza, in its current state, has no future. Another solution must be found, a different alternative. That is what the U.S. president is trying to do, and we can only welcome this initiative," he said.