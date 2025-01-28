28 de enero, 2025

President Donald Trump is seeking to transfer a large number of Gazans to other countries to settle there for an undetermined period of time while the Gaza Strip is rebuilt. However, it is not a simple task, for while there are many in this world who practically worship the Palestinians, they will do so only from a distance.

Egypt and Jordan, no

Egypt and Jordan, the "Arab brothers" of the Palestinians, were the first to reject the proposal when it was presented by Trump.

This is not the first time that Egypt and Jordan have opposed this idea. In fact, they rejected it at the beginning of the war in Gaza after Oct. 7, 2023, citing security concerns.

It should be noted that Egypt has its border with Gaza heavily guarded with cameras, soldiers, walls and fences.

Albania, too

According to an Israeli report, Trump is also trying to move some 100,000 Gazans to Albania, a secular country with a predominantly Muslim population. However, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama on Monday denied the report, which he called "fake." And as to whether he would be willing to receive Gazans in his territory, he said he could not "even consider taking on such a responsibility."

Indonesia, neither

Nevertheless, Trump is not giving up, and according to U.S. media outlet NBC, Washington set its eye on Indonesia, the country with the largest Muslim population in the world. While Rolliansyah Soemirat, spokesperson for the Asian country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that he has not been in contact with the Trump administration in this regard, he hastened to clarify, so no one would even think about it, that the government of his country is willing to help in the reconstruction of Gaza, but "without accepting refugees in the country."

Wow! The Muslim brothers of the Palestinians don't want them there either.

What about the Western 'progressives'?

Maybe the progressives who protest against Israel while raising Palestinian flags in the U.S. and other Western countries will lend a hand? Will any "Queers for Palestine" open the doors of their homes to some Gazan refugees or would they prefer to continue going to demonstrations with their heads on their shoulders?

Palestinians' future depends on themselves



The vast majority of Palestinians support Hamas and defended the Oct. 7 massacre. They are indoctrinated and absolutely unproductive people, and the only thing they know how to do is to extort the world to receive resources that are then used by their leadership to attack Israel, ergo, to continue destroying instead of building. In addition, many Palestinians have caused several problems in the countries where they were received.

Their victimhood game has already tired many, even if they say otherwise outwardly. Reality shows that neither their Arab brothers nor in the Islamic world want them around.

Iran? A large number of Iranian citizens detest them, and the government uses them as cannon fodder to advance its dark plans for regional domination.

The Palestinians have been indoctrinated in hatred by the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and Hamas in Gaza, and the leadership of both groups did so with the complicity of the U.N. through the UNRWA schools, which may well be declared a terrorist organization.

It is unfortunate that they have gone through this indoctrination that has only brought them destruction, but at some point they have to realize that the path of hatred, unproductiveness and extortion does not work.

If they were people of peace and productivity, surely the world would be fighting to attract them, or many would even want to emigrate to Gaza or the West Bank. However, they still choose to remain the residuals that no one wants or, in any case, that some use to dump them later.

The Palestinians have to grow up. Their future is in their hands; it depends on themselves. They have no choice.