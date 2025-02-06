Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 6 de febrero, 2025

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday praised U.S. President Donald Trump's plan, announced during the meeting he held with the Jewish state's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to urge some countries of the world to receive inhabitants of the Gaza Strip to rebuild the Palestinian enclave after the war that broke out following the October 7 massacre in 2023. In addition, he ordered the Army to prepare a plan to allow the voluntary departure of Gazans.

Katz also mentioned several European countries which, he claimed, have launched false accusations against Israel, so they are obliged to allow Gazans into their territory, although Spain and Ireland were quick to reject his statements.

"I welcome President @realDonaldTrump bold initiative, which can create extensive opportunities for those in Gaza who wish to leave, assist them in resettling in host countries, and support long-term reconstruction efforts in a demilitarized, threat-free Gaza after Hamas—an effort that will take many years," Katz said on the X social network.

"Hamas has used the residents of Gaza as human shields, built its terror infrastructure in the heart of the civilian population, and now holds them hostage—extorting money from them through the humanitarian aid system and preventing their departure from Gaza," he added.

Regarding the nations that Katz said must accept Gazans, he said, "Countries such as Spain, Ireland, Norway, and others, which have falsely accused Israel over its actions in Gaza, are legally obligated to allow Gazans to enter their territory. Their hypocrisy will be exposed if they refuse."

It should be noted that Spain, Ireland and Norway recognized in May 2024 the existence of the Palestinian state.

"Meanwhile, countries like Canada, which has a structured immigration program, have previously expressed willingness to take in residents from Gaza," the Israeli official added.

Spain and Ireland rejected Israel's proposal

Madrid rejected Katz's proposal. Speaking to Radio Nacional de España (RNE), Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said, "No one should enter into a debate about where the Palestinians, and specifically the Gazan Palestinians, should go, because that debate is closed by them. The land of the Gazan Palestinians is Gaza and should be part of the future Palestinian state."

Ireland also rejected the Israeli official's remarks. The Irish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that "the objective must be a massive scale up of aid into Gaza, return of basic services and a clear framework under which those displaced can return."

"Any comments to the contrary are unhelpful and a source of distraction," he added.

Trump's plan for Gaza



During his meeting with Netanyahu, Trump stated that "The United States will take control of the Gaza Strip, and we will get the job done: we will own it and be responsible for dismantling all unexploded dangerous bombs and other weapons on-site, leveling the area, and clearing out the destroyed buildings—flattening it."

The US president indicated that the Gazans should withdraw to other territories such as Jordan and Egypt. In this regard, the Republican pointed out that these two countries will give them the land they need to achieve this and so that people can live in harmony and peace.

Trump's statements generated a wave of criticism from the governments of several countries in Europe and the Middle East.