Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 5 de febrero, 2025

Israel responded to criticism from officials in several countries regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to take control of the Gaza Strip and relocate Gazans to other countries. The plan was announced by Trump himself during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following their meeting last Tuesday at the White House.

In a speech before the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar praised Trump's plan and addressed the global criticism directed at the U.S. president.

"As long as migration is done willingly and there is a country willing to receive these people, it cannot be said to be immoral or inhumane," Sa'ar said. He added: "Unfortunately, I already hear criticism in the diplomatic arena, for example, from Europe, and I think it is very important to consider and examine ideas that are not commonplace."

"It is clear that Gaza has been a failed experiment. It failed under Egyptian sovereignty, it failed when it was handed over to the Palestinian Authority under the Oslo Accords and it certainly failed under the Hamas government," Sa'ar emphasized.

"Any sensible person understands that Gaza, in its current state, has no future. Another solution must be found, a different alternative. That is what the U.S. president is trying to do, and we can only welcome this initiative," he concluded.

Trump's plan for Gazans



During his meeting with Netanyahu, Trump stated that "the U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job — whether we’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out."

"The U.S. president suggested that Gazans should relocate to other territories, such as Jordan and Egypt. He stated that these countries would provide the necessary land to facilitate the move, allowing people to live in harmony and peace."

Trump claimed that several Middle Eastern leaders were consulted and that they all 'love' the idea of the U.S. taking control of the Gaza Strip.

Trump's goal is to transform Gaza into an "incredible" place. For the Republican, this means "giving people the chance they never had in life," as he argues that Hamas terrorism has turned the Gaza Strip into a "horrible" place.

"As far as Gaza’s concerned, we will do what’s necessary. … We’re going to take over that piece and we’re going to develop it. Create thousands and thousands of jobs, and it’s going to be something that [the] entire Middle East can be proud of," Trump said.

Some of the criticisms of Trump's Gazan plan



As mentioned, Sa'ar's statements were made in response to criticism from multiple governments regarding Trump's plan.

The Saudi government has threatened to withhold diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is established.

"Saudi Arabia will continue its strenuous efforts to create an independent Palestinian state (...) And will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel if this is not the case," the Arab country's foreign ministry said.

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that the plan violates international law and would "lead to new suffering and new hatred...There must be no solution over the heads of the Palestinians."

David Lammy, foreign secretary of the United Kingdom, said, "We've always been clear in our belief that we must seek two states. We must see Palestinians able to live and prosper in their homelands, in Gaza, in the West Bank."

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian government claimed that his country supports the two-state solution. "This is the thesis that is enshrined in the relevant U.N. Security Council resolution, this is the thesis that is shared by the overwhelming majority of countries involved in this problem. We proceed from it, we support it and believe that this is the only possible option."

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it "hopes all parties will take ceasefire and post-conflict governance as an opportunity to bring the Palestinian issue back on the right track of political settlement based on the two-state solution."