Trudeau agrees to fight drug trafficking and reinforce border to avoid Trump tariffs

In an attempt to avoid the imposition of new tariffs by the United States, Canada has agreed to implement a $1.3 billion border plan. The measure includes the deployment of thousands of soldiers to bolster security along the border with its southern neighbor, the United States.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reported that, following a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump this Monday afternoon, his country decided to reinforce the border with new helicopters, advanced technology and specialized personnel. The initiative also calls for the appointment of a fentanyl czar in Canada, the inclusion of cartels on the list of terrorist organizations and the creation of a joint force to combat organized crime and money laundering.

The deployment of military and security personnel is aimed at preventing the entry of narcotics, such as fentanyl, which has caused serious consequences in U.S. communities. In addition, it seeks to ensure that the U.S. northern border is kept under control, a priority of the Trump administration.

Temporary suspension of tariffs

Thanks to this agreement, Canada obtained a 30-day suspension on the tariffs that the United States had planned to impose as of Tuesday. The measure consisted of a 25% tariff on Canadian imports, with the exception of energy, which would have faced a 10% rate. Faced with this threat, Canada had prepared a response that included tariffs of up to $30 billion on U.S. products, with the possibility of increasing this figure to $155 billion in the coming days.

Trump's statements

Donald Trump expressed his satisfaction with the agreement, stressing that this is a step toward a "secure northern border" and an effort to protect Americans from the devastating consequences of fentanyl.

"As president, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of all Americans, and that is precisely what I am doing. I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the tariffs announced Saturday will be paused for a 30-day period to see whether or not a final economic agreement with Canada can be structured," Trump said.

Future outlook

The 30-day suspension of tariffs gives both countries time to negotiate a broader agreement that could resolve trade tensions between them.