Sean Duffy confirmed as Trump administration's transportation secretary

28 de enero, 2025

Sean Duffy easily passed the Senate test, with 77 votes in favor and 22 against. Lawmakers from both parties approved the former Republican representative's nomination to the Department of Transportation.

Last week, Duffy sailed through the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, receiving unanimous "yes" votes with no opposition.

A former five-term congressman from Wisconsin, Duffy has built an extensive media career. He is married to Rachel Campos-Duffy, a well-known Hispanic anchorwoman, and together they have nine children.

"He embodies the revolution of common sense," Senator Ted Cruz told his colleagues before the vote. The Texan highlighted the broad support received by the nominee, from both parties and from more than 60 stakeholders, spanning sectors such as airlines, railroads, and energy providers.