Catholic, father of nine and world champion lumberjack: Who is Sean Duffy, Trump's nominee for Transportation?

19 de noviembre, 2024

The future transportation secretary met his wife, the mother of his nine children, on an MTV reality show filmed aboard a camper. From that moment to his nomination, Sean Duffy’s journey covered many miles. He served as a congressman, hosted a TV show, and even became a world champion lumberjack.

Born in Hayward, Sawyer County, in 1971, Duffy rose to fame on the sixth season of The Real World, an MTV show that brought together a group of strangers to live under one roof for several months. At 25, in his second year of law school, Duffy was placed in a Boston firehouse with six other young adults. Together, they smoked, drank, discussed life, and navigated relationships—all while the cameras rolled.

His participation earned him an invitation, a year later, to Road Rules: All Stars. "You’ve been picked for the road trip you will never forget…" There he met Rachel Campos (a guest after his stint on The Real World: San Francisco). As they explored ghosts in an abandoned hospital and jumped off buildings, a relationship began that has now lasted more than 24 years of marriage.

Sean Duffy in 'The Real World' (1997).YouTube/unjustifiably.

Meanwhile, Duffy earned his law degree from William Mitchell College of Law. Although he later went into law and eventually into politics, he never left the media world. He participated in the reality show Battle of the Seasons (2002). He also appeared on The Real World Awards Bash and was a commentator on ESPN. Since 2003, Duffy has co-hosted FOX's The Bottom Line.

From MTV to Congress



"Sean Duffy is what happens when reality TV meets congressional politics in the north woods of Wisconsin," wrote a Washington Post reporter in 2010, covering his campaign for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. The press, intrigued by his celebrity past, focused much of their attention on his time in the spotlight. At one point, his background even threatened to become a liability in the race.

"Others are just catching wind of the tree-climbing 38-year-old's nightclubbing, woman-chasing antics on the 1997 Boston season of "The Real World." There's a video of Duffy on YouTube dancing on a pool table in boxer shorts while drinking beer."

Duffy then declared that his juggling in front of the camera would not hurt his chances of winning the election. However, he didn't shy away from talking about them either: "I was young...They edit in things. I didn't have any kids yet. If you want to know my character, look at the kids I've raised (at the time, five). All I can do is tell you this is what I've done. This is where I've been. This is where I stand," he said at a campaign rally covered by the same Post reporter.

Even if he was right, the race was uphill. He was competing in a district that had elected Barack Obama by a 14-point margin and his direct opponent, Dave Obey, for 15 terms. "Most people told me I was crazy."

However, Duffy was confident that his neighbors wanted change, and he was not as much of a political novice as the media portrayed. In fact, he had been appointed Ashland County district attorney in 2002 and had won four consecutive re-elections, all unopposed.

Duffy was part of the red wave that retook the House of Representatives in the middle of Obama's first presidency, ending the Democratic trifecta. In 2019 he resigned his seat to focus on his wife and her pregnancy, which had suffered complications.

His experience during that decade was key to Trump's nomination of him: "Sean will use his experience and the relationships he has built over many years in Congress to maintain and rebuild our Nation's Infrastructure."

The president-elect also highlighted his role in the "largest road and bridge project in Minnesota History" and his concern for fiscal responsibility and rural development.

"America's favorite couple!"



"The husband of a wonderful woman (...) and the father of nine incredible children, Sean knows how important it is for families to be able to travel safely, and with peace of mind." This emphasis on family was another quality that former President Trump highlighted when nominating the former congressman.

Rachel Campos-Duffy is a well-known Hispanic journalist who co-hosts FOX & Friends Weekend. Together, Rachel and Sean host From The Kitchen Table: The Duffys, a show that invites you to "pull up a chair" and converse with "America's favorite couple!" about "the discussions happening at kitchen tables across America."

The debates focus on topics such as the importance of counseling, communicating with your children, managing large families (Duffy is the tenth of eleven children), and even how to celebrate Halloween on a budget.

It’s certainly a media-savvy family: six of the Duffy children appeared on FOX to cook Wisconsin pancakes (the other two were at Catholic camp). When asked what she wanted to study, the oldest daughter didn’t hesitate. She said, "I was thinking about politics" and added that she enjoys the media.

The Duffys on FOXRepSeanDuffy/YouTube.

"I’m so happy I married a fellow Catholic because I think that marriage is tough enough — that’s one area that’s just not something we argue about," Campos-Duffy explained in an interview with The National Review. "My motto as a parent has always been that my job isn’t to get you into Harvard, it’s to get you into Heaven."

Duffy reinforced this image of commitment to her family and her faith when she stepped aside from Congress, "With much prayer, I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now."

"It is not an easy decision - because I truly love being your Congressman - but it is the right decision for my family, which is my first love and responsibility."

If confirmed by the Senate, Duffy will be back.