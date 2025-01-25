Republican congresswoman Salazar urges DHS to shield immigrants fleeing communist regimes from deportation

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 24 de enero, 2025

Cuban-American Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-FL) sent a public letter to the new acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Benjamine Huffman, requesting protection and legal guarantees for Cubans, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans and Haitians who arrived legally in the United States benefiting from the 'CHNV' program, better known as humanitarian parole.

In her message, Salazar acknowledged that the Biden administration made a mistake by expanding the program, generating the massive influx of thousands of immigrants into the country through 'parole.' However, the Republican representative also argues that these immigrants entered the country legally and, therefore, do not deserve direct deportation, but that their cases should be analyzed one by one, respecting due process.

"Dear Acting Secretary Huffman, I am writing in response to the January 23, 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement memo titled 'Guidance Regarding How to Exercise Enforcement Discretion'," Salazar wrote.

🚨Pedí al Departamento de Seguridad Nacional PROTEGER a cubanos que esperan un ajuste de estatus por la Ley de Ajuste.



TAMBIÉN debemos proteger a venezolanos y nicaragüenses sin antecedentes penales que están en el proceso de asilo.



¡No los castiguen por los errores de Biden! pic.twitter.com/UC8ujWnXA1 — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) January 24, 2025

The letter comes four days after President Trump repealed the measure along with other programs expanded by the Biden administration, such as the CBP One app. It also comes after several media outlets, including the New York Times, reported that the federal government gave Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials the green light to quickly deport immigrants who benefited from these Biden-era immigration programs.

"I am concerned with how this new guidance may affect individuals in Miami," the Florida congresswoman insisted. "As you know, on Monday, January 20, President Trump ended the program formerly known as the "Processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (CHNV)." Following up on this, yesterday's guidance expands expedited removal against these populations. Since many of these individuals currently reside in Miami, there are open questions on how exactly this will be implemented."

Salazar then noted that these immigrants must be afforded "due process."

"I strongly urge you to ensure that all Cubans paroled in under the CHNV program eligible for or with pending applications for the Cuban Adjustment Act are protected from deportation until their cases are fully resolved," Salazar wrote. "Additionally, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, and Haitians who arrived under the CHNV program, have no criminal record, and have applied for asylum through the proper legal channels, should also be protected until their cases are fully resolved."

Finally, the congresswoman acknowledged the Biden administration's "mistake" in expanding the program.

"Although President Biden originally created this new program on dubious legal grounds and brought individuals here without a plan for their future, they were still enrolled under programs offered to them. Therefore, I believe they should have the ability to see their applications out to rectify their legal status. I look forward to hearing from you," said Salazar.