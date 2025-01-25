The new international alliance threatening the woke agenda

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 25 de enero, 2025

The woke agenda was one of the main reasons why Kamala Harris is not the leader the world's leading power today. Americans' weariness of this radical ideology that infects all areas of life at all ages led millions at the polls to vote for Donald Trump, a gesture that may be the nail in the coffin of this movement. The president has set himself up as the world leader in the fight against the woke tyranny at the head of an "alliance" that includes presidents such as Javier Milei, Giorgia Meloni, Nayib Bukele and renowned entrepreneurs such as Elon Musk.

It was the Argentine president who referred to this group as an "international alliance" aiming to put an end to the woke agenda at the Davos Forum, a strategy that should build upon itself. The citizens' weariness with the tyrannical ideology imposed by elites such as the Davos Forum itself leads them to elect policy makers committed to ending it. Moreover, it is one of the promises that none of the aforementioned have been reluctant to keep, as evidenced by their actions since coming to power.

Woke agenda behind the end of Harris and Trudeau

Paradoxically, an instrument created for the control of the masses as an infallible tool to make the people believe that their leaders defended human rights and people above all else, has ended up being the cause of the political end of several of its most prominent defenders. One of the most exemplary cases, besides Harris, is that of Justin Trudeau, who has been cost not only leadership of Canada, but even his political career, as he has given up even trying to defend his seat in the next election.

Milei noted this dominance is coming to an end thanks to "an international alliance of all those nations who want to be free and who believe in the ideas of freedom." Within this union are leaders of similar ideologies to his own such as Trump, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Hungarian President Viktor Orban, in addition to entrepreneur Elon Musk.

"What seemed like an absolute hegemony at the global level of the left-wing woke in politics, in educational institutions, in the media, in supranational bodies or in forums such as Davos, has been cracking and hope for the ideas of freedom is beginning to glimmer."

'Gender ideology constitutes plain and simple child abuse. They are pedophiles'

In his celebrated speech, in front of many of the great defenders of this ideology, Milei had no qualms in condemning that "in its most extreme versions, gender ideology constitutes plain and simple child abuse. They are pedophiles."

"From these forums they promote the LGBT agenda, wanting to impose on us that women are men and men are women only if that is how they perceive themselves and they say nothing about when a man disguises himself as a woman and kills his rival in a boxing ring or when a prisoner claims to be a woman and ends up raping any woman who crosses him in prison.

"Without going any further, a few weeks ago it was news around the world the case of two gay Americans who, flying the flag of sexual diversity, and were sentenced to one hundred years in prison for abusing and filming their adopted children for more than two years. I want to be clear that when I say abuse it is not a euphemism, because in its most extreme versions gender ideology constitutes plain and simple child abuse. They are pedophiles, therefore I want to know who endorses these behaviors."

The radical left rages on social media

The speech stung, and a lot, among the radical left, which has rushed to try to dismantle it, accusing Milei of "hate" without proof of everything he was saying. Accustomed to dominating the media and to having their narrative prevail, they cannot bear that the antidote to the woke agenda reaches the population.

Trump and his team also find themselves in the spotlight of radical left advocates for their early actions, and many Donald Trump's speeches, such as his blunt "there are only two genders." In this case, the main target is Elon Musk, whom they have tried to sell as a Nazi by purposely confusing manipulated videos of his Bellamy salute during the inauguration with the Nazi salute.

Milei and Musk scoff at the woke criticism against them

Unfortunately for them, these leaders are far from letting themselves be cowed or bought to try to be on good terms with the leftist milieu. The South African businessman has not ceased to mock the crude attacks against him, and the same has been done by the Argentine president, who, far from being intimidated, continues upping the ante against the woke agenda and its defenders on a daily basis from any loudspeaker he can get his hands on.