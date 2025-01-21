The Bellamy salute: Musk's gesture and the left's distasteful trolling of the entrepreneur

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 21 de enero, 2025

Elon Musk became the second most prominent figure at Donald Trump's inauguration, and not exactly for his words. His gesture to those attending the event, taking his hand to his heart and throwing them a salute, has been quickly manipulated by the international leftist press to accuse him of performing the Nazi salute and resulted in politicians and activists around the world deciding to abandon X due to the alleged "fascism" of its owner.

Musk himself addressed what happened from his X account, asking radicals to use "better dirty tricks" to attack him, because "the 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired."

A clip cut to 8 seconds

To justify the accusation, the leftist media not only claimed that it was the Nazi salute, but cut the entire sequence to endlessly broadcast the 8 seconds that, according to them, validate their claim. Numerous users on social media rushed to share the entire moment to dismantle it.

Some users even shared several images in which well-known Democratic leaders could be accused of performing the Hitler salute if the same tactics were applied to them as to the South African businessman.

The Bellamy salute

In addition, many users claimed that the gesture resembles the Bellamy salute in its original form. It is a gesture of homage to the American flag described by Francis Bellamy in the 19th century and later made known by James B. Upham. It consisted of bringing the right hand to the heart and then stretched out the arm with fingers extended toward the emblem as show of respect. After World War II, and to avoid the Nazi connotation, it was changed to the gesture of leaving the hand over the heart.

The Roman salute

In fact, many experts consider that the Bellamy salute is, in fact, the Roman salute at the time of the empire.

The simple reality is that it appears that Elon Musk simply took his hand to his heart and thanked the public for their support, but that doesn't fit the narrative the left wants to impose.