Trump bets big on AI: due to announce $500 billion in private sector investment

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 21 de enero, 2025

Donald Trump plans to announce a heavy investment for a new artificial intelligence (AI) project in the private sector. According to Reuters, the so-called 'Stargate Project' would receive $500 billion and is backed by OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle, who would create a new joint company based in Texas.

Karoline Leavitt, the new press secretary, anticipated that the formal announcement would be made from the White House. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, will join Trump and the other tech leaders to formalize 'Project Stargate'.

Altman had recently stated that the US needs heavy investment in the sector. Indeed, he told Fox News in December that he hoped to work with Trump to bring this project to fruition.

Altman, who attended Trump's inauguration on Monday, told Fox News last month that he believes Trump "will be very good" at attracting investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure to the US and said he looks forward to "working with his administration on it."

"Infrastructure in the United States is super important, AI is a little bit different from other kinds of software in that it requires massive amounts of infrastructure, power, computer chips, data centers, and we need to build that here and we need to be able to have the best AI infrastructure in the world to be able to lead with the technology and the capabilities," he said in dialogue with the aforementioned media outlet.

The new joint venture, dubbed Stargate, would receive an initial investment of 100 billion from the tech giants, a figure that would increase to 500 billion over the next few years.