Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 22 de enero, 2025

Donald Trump announced the suspension of physical entry of immigrants at the southern border. Under the title of "promises kept" and citing the National Constitution, the president signed an executive order in which he assured that all necessary measures will be taken to protect the states against the "invasion" of illegal immigrants.

Indeed, the executive order notes that the states initially gave up some of their sovereignty to join the union, but with the promise of being protected against an "invasion."

This is how the Constitution puts it in Article IV, Section 4: "The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence."

With this in mind, the Trump Administration released this new decision by the president, which suspends the physical entry of immigrants at the southern border.

Through the exercise of his authority under the Immigration and Nationality Act and the Constitution of the United States, President Trump is authorizing and directing the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, and the Department of State to take all necessary action to immediately repel, repatriate, and remove illegal aliens at the southern border of the United States," reads the executive order signed by President Trump.

"Through the exercise of his authority, President Trump has further restricted access to the provisions of the immigration laws that would enable any illegal alien involved in an invasion across the southern border of the United States to remain in the United States, such as asylum," the missive added.

The White House gave as an example Governor Greg Abbott of Texas, who asked for federal protection during the Biden Administration, "but it failed to protect them from millions of illegal aliens entering the United States, invading their communities, and imposing billions of dollars of costs upon State and local governments."