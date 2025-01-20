'A common sense revolution': The transcript of Donald Trump's inaugural address

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 20 de enero, 2025

Donald Trump was sworn in as the new president of the United States. In an atypical ceremony, which took place behind closed doors in the Capitol rotunda, the Republican became the second person in history to serve two non-consecutive terms.

Senator Debra Fischer (R-NE) subsequently introduced Trump to deliver his inaugural address, which lasted just under thirty minutes.

He set border security and energy independence as top priorities for his second stint in the White House and promised to pursue a “common sense revolution.”