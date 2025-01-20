Trump will kick off his second term with more than 200 executive orders, including designating cartels as terrorist organizations

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 19 de enero, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump plans to begin his term in office by signing more than 200 executive orders which will mark the start of a series of historic reforms. These measures will be focused on strengthening border security, eliminating Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs and easing the economic burden on American households, among other priorities.

"The president is issuing a historic series of executive orders and actions that will fundamentally reform the U.S. government, including the full and complete restoration of American sovereignty," a senior administration official told Fox News Digital.

According to the official, Trump will sign several omnibus executive orders, a tool that allows multiple issues to be addressed in a single executive order, which expedites the implementation of his top priorities.

Border security as a national priority

Trump plans to declare a national emergency on the southern border of the United States, which will allow mobilizing the military to reinforce the operations of the Department of Homeland Security in its fight against illegal immigration.

One of the first actions will be the restoration of the "Remain in Mexico" policy, which will force asylum seekers to wait in Mexican territory while their cases are processed in U.S. immigration courts.

It will also eliminate the controversial practice known as "Catch and Release," which allowed the release of immigrants detained at the border while they awaited the resolution of their cases. In its place, Trump will implement a stricter policy of immediate detention and expedited deportation, in order to tighten border control and deter irregular immigration.

In addition, the president will order to begin classifying drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, which will enable new legal tools to combat their operations in the United States. Homeland security task forces, comprised of officials from the FBI, ICE, DEA and other agencies, are expected to be created with the mission of eradicating the presence of these criminal groups in the country.

Finally, the military will be instructed to begin a new phase in the construction of the border wall, which will further strengthen security measures in the region and contribute to the goal of stemming the flow of illegal immigrants into the United States.

Energy and economic reforms

On the energy front, Trump plans to fully unlock Alaska's energy potential and reverse thepolicies implemented during the Biden Administration that have limited the country's energy supply. In addition, he will declare a national energy emergency to curb projects such as offshore wind farms and end federal mandates on electric vehicles and international climate commitments, such as the Paris Agreement.

On the topic of family economics, a presidential memorandum will be signed directing all agencies to eliminate any policies that increase costs to consumers.

Changes to the federal administration

Trump will also implement significant reform of the federal bureaucracy, granting greater control to the president over the government workforce. He will establish new merit-based hiring standards and require all federal employees to return to face-to-face work. In addition, he will end Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs across the federal government, reflecting his intention to eliminate what he considers divisive practices.

Trump is also expected to establish clear definitions on biological sex, change historic place names, such as the "Gulf of America," and suspend the security clearances of the 51 national security officials who "lied" about Hunter Biden's laptop before the 2020 election.

"As soon as President Trump places his hand on the Bible and swears the Oath to the United States Constitution, the Golden Age of America will begin. The American people will have a leader who will deliver on the promises he made to restore our country’s greatness," stated Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary for the incoming Administration.

The future of TikTok and other priorities

Among the executive orders, there was one included related to the TikTok app, access to which could be restricted in the United States due to national security concerns. However, Trump will extend the time to reach agreements to ensure the protection of user data.

With this strategy, Trump seeks to cement what his allies call a "golden age" for the United States, focused on reinforcing his vision of government leadership and efficiency.