Venezuelan legitimate president Edmundo Gonzalez to attend Trump's inauguration after invitation

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 16 de enero, 2025

The legitimate president of Venezuela, Edmundo González, will arrive this weekend in the United States to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump.

The official account of the National Campaign Command of Gonzalez confirmed the invitation from the US Government through a statement. According to the text, the United States, described the Venezuelan democratic cause as a great ally, extended the invitation to the opposition leader, who highlighted the importance of his visit to strengthen international alliances.

In the statement, Gonzalez expressed his determination to continue defending the will of Venezuelans. "I will take advantage of every opportunity to defend the will of the Venezuelan people (…) every day there are more international allies joining this fight," he affirmed.

Meetings in Washington and meeting with the Venezuelan exiles

During his stay in Washington, Gonzalez plans to meet with officials of the new US Administration. However, a possible direct meeting with President Donald Trump will depend on the availability of his agenda.

After his stay in the US capital, Gonzalez will travel to South Florida to meet with representatives of the Venezuelan exile community. This meeting seeks to strengthen ties with those who left the country fleeing the crisis under the dictatorial regime of Nicolás Maduro.

International tour in search of support

Gonzalez is currently in Costa Rica, his last stop before arriving in the United States. This visit is part of an international tour that has taken him to countries such as Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Panama and Argentina, with the purpose of adding support to the democratic transition in Venezuela.

Maduro and international rejection

While Gonzalez strengthens international alliances, Nicolas Maduro was sworn in last week amid accusations of electoral fraud. The ceremony was sparsely attended by international representation, limited to leaders of allied regimes such as Cuba and Nicaragua.

The international community has questioned the proclamation of Maduro, who claims to have won 51% of the vote. However, Venezuelan authorities have not presented official ballots to support this figure. The opposition has presented evidence confirming Gonzalez's victory by a wide margin.

United States increases pressure

In reaction to the political crisis in Venezuela, the US government has intensified pressure against the Maduro regime. Washington recently announced an increase in the rewards for the capture of Nicolás Maduro and Diosdado Cabello, offering $25 million for each, and $15 million for Vladimir Padrino López, the regime's Minister of Defense.

Prominent guests at the swearing-in ceremony

Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony will feature strategically selected guests, reflecting the geopolitical priorities of his Administration.

In addition to Edmundo Gonzalez, Latin American leaders such as Javier Milei (Argentina), Nayib Bukele (El Salvador) and Daniel Noboa (Ecuador), who share Trump's focus on fighting organized crime and human trafficking, will be present.

From Europe, figures such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Spanish leader Santiago Abascal (Vox) will attend, reflecting an aligned focus on migration and security policies.

Finally, entrepreneurs such as Chew Shou Zi, CEO of TikTok, who faces tensions with the US government, and technology figures such as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg stand out, underlining the interest in innovation and technology in this new Administration.