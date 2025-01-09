Live: All about the inauguration in Venezuela

The speaker of the House of Representatives emphasized in a press release the need to restore democracy in Venezuela. He shared that during his meeting with Edmundo González Urrutia, the president-elect of Venezuela, they discussed the regional threat posed by Nicolás Maduro's regime. ​ ​“I am eager to begin working with the incoming Trump administration to confront all those who terrorize and intimidate the people of Venezuela , and ensure Congress is ready to support democracy in Venezuela and uphold America’s interests in the region,” Johnson said.

08:02 AM.

Venezuelans are protesting at home and around the world.

Venezuelans are preparing to protest against Nicolás Maduro’s regime, demanding that Edmundo González Urrutia be sworn in as president of Venezuela. According to the Constitution, January 10 is the designated date for the president to assume office.





This year, however, the date is marked by uncertainty. Nicolás Maduro insists on taking office again despite failing to provide the electoral records from the last elections held on January 10, as well as the contested July 28 elections, which have not been recognized by much of the international community. In contrast, Edmundo González Urrutia has presented evidence showing at least 85% of the votes in his favor, with a voter turnout of 65%, supporting his claim to the presidency.





Meanwhile, opposition leader María Corina Machado has called for nationwide protests and urged Venezuelans abroad—over 8 million people—to join demonstrations in various countries. González Urrutia’s campaign team argues that the future of democratic stability in the Western Hemisphere hinges on Venezuela's fate.



"I cannot guarantee the day or the hour, it may be before, during or after January 10, but it is going to happen. That tyranny is going to leave and Venezuela is going to be free,” said Maria Corina Machado in a recent press conference.



