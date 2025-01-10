US issues sanctions against Venezuelan officials and increases reward for Maduro's capture

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 10 de enero, 2025

The Treasury Department announced new sanctions against eight members of the regime of Nicolás Maduro, including Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) President Héctor Obregón Pérez and CONVIASA President Ramón Celestino Velásquez.

"In addition, OFAC is sanctioning high-level Venezuelan officials in the military and police who lead entities with roles in carrying out Maduro’s repression and human rights abuses against democratic actors," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The decision was made after Maduro was sworn in for a third term in office despite the fact that the electoral records from the National Electoral Council show opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia as the winner with more than 60% of the votes.

Similarly, U.S. authorities announced an increase in the reward for the capture of Nicolás Maduro and Diosdado Cabello to $25 million each. They also indicated that they are now offering a $15 million reward for the capture of Venezuela's Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López.

"Concurrently, as part of the Narcotics Rewards Program, the Department of State is increasing the reward offers to up to $25 million each for information leading to the arrest and/or convictions of Maduro and Maduro’s named Minister of Interior, Justice, and Peace Diosdado Cabello, as well as adding a new reward of up to $15 million for Maduro’s named Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino," the statement explained.