Turnaround in Rudy Giuliani defamation case: Former mayor settles and will keep his Florida condo

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 16 de enero, 2025

Rudy Giuliani reached a settlement with Georgia's two election workers in his million-dollar defamation case, where he was initially ordered to pay $148.7 million. After more than a year of back and forth between the parties, the lawyers reached a settlement that will allow the former mayor to keep his Florida condominium.

The plaintiffs, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, spent months trying to get the former mayor to comply with the initial $148 million judgment, although they finally ended up agreeing to receive another, so far unknown, amount.

"I am satisfied with the result we have reached and I have no complaints about it"

The former mayor expressed himself on his X account about the agreement, that he was satisfied and confirmed that this does not imply acknowledging responsibility for any crime and would allow him to keep his condominium in Florida.

"I have reached a resolution of the litigation with the Plaintiffs that will result in a satisfaction of the Plaintiffs’ judgment. This resolution does not involve an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any of the Parties. I am satisfied with and have no grievances relating to the result we have reached. I have been able to retain my New York coop and Florida Condominium and all of my personal belongings," the Republican wrote.

Among the aforementioned personal items are his sports collections and the Joe DiMaggio jersey. This garment took notoriety because Giuliani assured he did not know where it had been left.

"No one deserves to be subjected to threats, harassment, or intimidation. This litigation has taken its toll on all parties. This whole episode was unfortunate. I and the Plaintiffs have agreed not to ever talk about each other in any defamatory manner, and I urge others to do the same," he added.

The verdict against Rudy Giuliani

The former New York City mayor was ordered in December 2023 to pay $148.7 million for defamation.

During the four-day civil trial, Freeman and Moss described how their lives had taken a radical turn following Giuliani's statements, receiving violent and racist threats as a result. In effect, their legal strategy was based on how both had lost the reputation of their names and consequently had to live very discreetly.

"December 4, 2020 was the last day I was this outgoing, happy, bubbly Shaye. That was the day everything changed in my life; everything was turned upside down," Moss testified during the trial. "What is my name today, who am I today, what name am I going to use? I can't say who I am," Freeman noted.

The face of the lawsuit was for "defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy and punitive damages." Of the $148.7 million to be paid, $17 million will go to Moss for defamation, plus another $20 million for emotional distress. Freeman will receive $16.2 million for defamation and the same $20 million for emotional distress. They also received an additional $75 million in punitive damages.