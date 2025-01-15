Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg: special guests at Trump's inauguration

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 14 de enero, 2025

Days before the inauguration of Donald Trump, details continue to trickle in about how the historic event will be held. In the last few hours, an official involved in the organization of the event confirmed the participation of three important guests: Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and owner of X, Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, and Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms.

Owners of some of the world's biggest tech companies and three of the world's richest people, they will share the stage with members of Trump's Cabinet and some elected officials, the official familiar with the planning revealed to NBC.

The trio have grown close to the president-elect in recent times. Musk, the most prominent, campaigned for the Republican and will be part of his team during his second term, heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), whose mission will be to cut unnecessary spending in the State.

Bezos met privately with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, while publicly saying he was "very optimistic" about his new term. Amazon was also planning to donate $1 million to the inauguration event.

Meta donated the same amount to the presidential fund in December. Zuckerberg also showed several signs of rapprochement with Trump and distanced himself from the Democrats. The latest was a few days ago: on Joe Rogan's popular podcast, he took aim at the Biden Administration for pressuring his company to censor Americans.

Biden and the three other living former presidents will attend

President Joe Biden confirmed that he will attend the inauguration. Also in attendance will be former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

While former first ladies Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton will attend; Michelle Obama will not participate in the event, according to AP. She was likewise the only living former first lady not to attend the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter.

The full inauguration schedule The president-elect's inauguration committee confirmed this week the final schedule for his inauguration:



Saturday the 18th : A presidential reception and fireworks show will be held at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia. In addition, there will be a reception for Cabinet members and a dinner with the vice president, JD Vance .

: A presidential reception and fireworks show will be held at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia. In addition, there will be a reception for Cabinet members and a dinner with the vice president, . Sunday the 19th : Trump will lead a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery in Virginia. He will then speak at both a rally and a candlelight dinner.

: Trump will lead a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery in Virginia. He will then speak at both a rally and a candlelight dinner. Monday the 20th : Inauguration Day will begin with a church service at St. John's Church in Washington, DC. It will be followed by a reception at the White House. At noon, Trump and Vance will be sworn in on Capitol Hill. After the official farewell ceremony for President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump will proceed to the President's Room. After a luncheon hosted by Congress, the new president will review the troops and kick off the presidential parade. He will close the day by speaking at three inaugural balls.

: Inauguration Day will begin with a church service at St. John's Church in Washington, DC. It will be followed by a reception at the White House. At noon, Trump and Vance will be sworn in on Capitol Hill. After the official farewell ceremony for President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump will proceed to the President's Room. After a luncheon hosted by Congress, the new president will review the troops and kick off the presidential parade. He will close the day by speaking at three inaugural balls. Tuesday the 21st: Ceremonies will end with the National Prayer Service in the morning.

Half-staff or full-staff?

In addition, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Tuesday that the US flag will fly at full mast on Capitol Hill, defying an order from President Joe Biden.

The president ordered the Stars and Stripes to fly at half-staff, inside and outside the United States, in honor of the late former President Jimmy Carter. The duration of the mandate: 30 days from the day of the date of death, a period that covers Trump's swearing-in next January 20.

Johnson assured that, the day after the inauguration, the flags will fly again as ordered by Biden, to "continue honoring President Jimmy Carter."

The national flag will also fly at full mast in Texas, as ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott. "While we honor the service of a former President, we must also celebrate the service of an incoming President and the bright future ahead for the United States of America," the Texas governor explained his decision. The order, he detailed, includes the Texas Capitol and all state buildings.