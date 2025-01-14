Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 13 de enero, 2025

Carrie Underwood, Village People, Kid Rock and Jason Aldean, among others, were confirmed to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th president of the United States. More artists are expected to join them on January 20 in Washington, D.C.

Underwood's name surprised many in the music industry, given that many high-profile artists and music groups refused to participate in Trump's inauguration in 2017. The 41-year-old singer is one of the most prominent in country music, with millions of albums sold worldwide. More artists are expected to be confirmed.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future," Underwood told CNN.

The popular country singer will sing "America the Beautiful" at the opening ceremony.

Another surprise was the Village People, whose song "YMCA" closed every one of Trump's campaign events during the last election cycle. The now president-elect premiered a simple choreography for the song, which went viral on social media. Even some athletes adopted it to celebrate in the middle of games. The group will perform at the president-elect's "Victory Rally" on Sunday at D.C.'s Capital One Arena.

They will be joined by Kid Rock, who performed at the Republican National Convention in July, as well as Billy Ray Cyrus, renowned country artist and father of Miley Cyrus.

Jason Aldean, whose song "Try That in a Small Town" was very popular among Trump supporters, will also perform at the event. Other additions include Rascal Flatts, opera singer Christopher Macchio and Lee Greenwood, who will perform Trump's entrance theme at campaign events: "Proud to Be an American."

