DOGE reveals that the Biden administration spent $151 billion on illegal immigration last year

A recent investigation by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an entity led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, revealed that the Biden administration allocated more than $151 billion taxpayer in illegal immigration-related spending in 2023.

DOGE's official X account noted that the cost of illegal immigration in 2023 exceeds other historic milestones in government spending, such as the Manhattan Project ($30 billion) and the Panama Canal ($15.2 billion).

Illegal immigration has reached record numbers

Under the Biden administration, there has been a record number of illegal immigrants (which equals record spending) and DOGE will take an active role in offering recommendations to reduce excessive and unnecessary spending.

DOGE also criticized other areas of inefficient government spending. It noted that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) directed $1.8 billion in 2024 to studies on the health impacts of racism.

It also highlighted the limited use of federal buildings in Washington, D.C., noting that many government headquarters operate with only 12% daily occupancy, while taxpayers cover the costs of keeping these facilities empty.

Republican lawmakers have backed DOGE's proposals to cut government spending. This week, a Democratic lawmaker joined the DOGE Caucus, showing bipartisan support for these initiatives.