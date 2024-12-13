Amazon plans to donate $1 million to Trump's inauguration

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 12 de diciembre, 2024

Once highly critical of Donald Trump, America's top tech moguls are rapidly tightening ties with the president-elect before he takes office in January 2025. The latest is Jeff Bezos of Amazon, who will donate $1 million to the Republican front-runner's inauguration.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the donation, which is being prepared and will be made through Amazon, comes before Bezos visits Trump next week at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

This also comes just after Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms announced that it will donate another $1 million to the president-elect's inauguration fund.

A source cited by the newspaper said that in addition to the $1 million donation, the WSJ reported that Amazon will stream the inauguration via Prime Video, which results in a separate donation valued at another $1 million.

The improved relationship between Bezos and Trump, historically hostile, began during the campaign, with the tycoon's newspaper, The Washington Post, which adopted a neutral editorial line heading into the presidential election. Indeed, in a surprising move, Bezos ordered the paper not officially endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, something that brought him harsh criticism among his progressive readers and Democratic voters.

Bezos has also publicly stressed that he feels confident and optimistic about the second Trump administration, to the point that he highlighted President Trump's attitude in a conference for the New York Times: "What I’ve seen so far is that he is calmer than he was the first time and more confident, more settled."

Bezos' approach is not unique. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, one of the tech companies most criticized by Trump and Republicans, was scheduled to meet with the president-elect at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday.

With Pichai's potential definitive rapprochement, it's clear that Trump is achieving the unthinkable until not long ago: becoming an ally of Silicon Valley.