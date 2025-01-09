Five living presidents attend Carter's funeral

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 9 de enero, 2025

Prominent political figures attended former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral at the cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. The list of attendees included President Joe Biden and his four living predecessors: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, who in just over a week will resume office.

The tribute marked the final public act of Carter's farewell. On Thursday, his casket departed from the Capitol, where it was attended by supporters and political leaders. Earlier, he had been honored in his home state of Georgia, where he will be privately laid to rest alongside his wife, Rosalynn.

The funeral at the National Cathedral is part of the state funeral honors typically given to former presidents. President Biden also declared Thursday a National Day of Mourning for Jimmy Carter and ordered that the American flag be flown at half-staff both domestically and abroad for 30 days.

Viral moments

The rare gathering of former presidents and other prominent figures produced memorable, unpublished moments, including images that quickly went viral. One such moment captured Obama and Trump laughing while seated side by side, while another featured Trump greeting his former vice president, Mike Pence.