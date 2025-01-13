Abbott orders flags to fly at full mast for Trump inauguration, defying Biden's order

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 13 de enero, 2025

In Texas, and only in Texas, the American flag will fly at full mast during the inauguration of Donald Trump. So ordered the state's governor, Greg Abbott, in open defiance of an order from Joe Biden.

The order that the Stars and Stripes will fly at half-staff, inside and outside the United States, in honor of the late former president Jimmy Carter. The duration of the mandate is 30 days from the date of death, a period that covers Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Among the criticisms of the decision, he highlighted that of the president-elect himself: "Democrats are all excited about the prospect of our magnificent American flag being at half-staff during my inauguration. They think it's great, and they're so happy because, in reality, they don't love our country, they only think of themselves."

"While we honor the service of a former President, we must also celebrate the service of an incoming President and the bright future ahead for the United States of America," the Texan leader explained his decision. The order, he detailed, includes the Texas Capitol and all state buildings.

Likewise, his office emphasized that the federal law itself orders that the American flag must be raised to the top of the flagpole when a new president takes office.

The statute they cite, the Title 4 of the United States Code, devotes its first chapter to the flag, from the number of horizontal stripes it bears (thirteen) to when and how it should be displayed. On the latter, it highlights the day of the presidential inauguration as one of those that deserves to be hoisted "especially," just as on Independence Day or Christmas.

However, the federal text also clarifies that the president has the power to modify "any rule or custom pertaining to the display of the flag."