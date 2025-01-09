Trump's inauguration is "flooded" with cash and no longer has tickets for big donors

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 8 de enero, 2025

The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump is going swimmingly in financial terms.

According to a report in the New York Times, the inauguration committee has raised more than $170 million, a record for a presidential inauguration.

Such is the amount of money that even big seven-figure donors had to be added to waiting lists because virtually no V.I.P. tickets are available anymore.

According to the NYT, some events, such as seats at the inaugural address, tickets to galas or access to other events, are at capacity. Some large donors received communication that they will probably not receive exclusive tickets, an awkward situation considering that inaugurations serve corporations and or lobbyists to gain potential favor in exchange for their donations.

Still, according to the newspaper, there is a sort of "frenzy" to donate to the inauguration even if you get nothing in return, such as V.I.P. tickets or access to officials that day.

"Far more than in early 2017 at the start of his first term, corporate America has largely embraced Mr. Trump during his transition, partly out of a desire to get on his good side," read the pages of the NYT, which reported that some big donors made the unusual decision to donate seven-figure sums even though they likely won't receive exclusive access to the events.

The fundraising for the inauguration is so successful that the link for personalized donations that fundraisers had distributed to their networks of large contributors stopped working on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Likewise, the NYT reported that packages offered to businesses and individual donors were available through Friday, but were shut down earlier due to huge demand.