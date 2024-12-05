Jeff Bezos, "very optimistic" about Trump's new term in office

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 5 de diciembre, 2024

Amazon tycoon and founder Jeff Bezos has taken another step in his approach to Donald Trump. Following his resounding veto of The Washington Post, the newspaper he owns, endorsing Kamala Harris in the last election, Bezos was "very optimistic" about the Republican's second term, especially as he expects him to drastically cut regulations.

Bezos went so far as to offer his help to the president-elect in this endeavor during a wide-ranging interview at The New York Times DealBook Summit in New York: "The truth is, this time I'm very optimistic. He seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation. If I can help do that, I’m going to help him. We do have too many regulations in this country.”

"The press is not the enemy"

In addition, the mogul assured that he would try to make Trump see that the media is not the enemy. "You've probably grown up over the last eight years [referring to the interviewer, Andrew Ross Sorkin]. He has, too. This is not the case. The press is not the enemy."

The tycoon said he is not at all concerned that a competitor in one of his businesses like Elon Musk has gained so much power in the new administration, and said he does not believe he will use his influence over Trump to hurt him. Musk owns Space X, while Bezos has Blue Origin.