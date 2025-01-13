Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 13 de enero, 2025

Vice President-elect J.D. Vance announced on Sunday that the Trump administration, whose term will begin on January 20, will allow Israel to eliminate the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas if the hostages, which are still being held in the Gaza Strip, are not released before that date.

Vance's statement was made during an interview with FOX News, during which he addressed the threats from President-elect Donald Trump. He repeatedly stated that "all hell will break loose" if Hamas does not release the hostages by January 20.

Vence argued that Trump's warning "means enabling the Israelis to knock out the final couple of battalions of Hamas and their leadership."

"It means very aggressive sanctions and financial penalties on those who are supporting terrorist organizations in the Middle East. It means actually doing the job of American leadership, which Donald Trump did very well for four years, and he’s gonna do very well for the next four years," he added.

Seven of the 100 hostages still being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip are U.S. citizens, four of whom were reported dead.

Vance was also optimistic that a ceasefire agreement could be reached in Gaza in the coming days, before Trump takes office.

Families of U.S. hostages to attend Trump's inauguration



Families of American-Israeli hostages, who are still being held by the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip, recently announced that they will attend Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

The families also revealed that they will meet in Washington with incoming administration officials and lawmakers.

"The families are urging leaders to prioritize the safe return of their loved ones and to take decisive action to bring an end to their prolonged captivity," the families said in a joint statement.