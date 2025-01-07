Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 7 de enero, 2025

A senior Israeli official warned Tuesday that the Hamas terrorist group is planning to target Israeli and Jewish sites worldwide, driven by frustration over the setbacks it has suffered during the war in the Gaza Strip.

The official, who spoke to the Israeli newspaper Ynet, claimed that both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad are trying to make gains outside the borders of Gaza and Israel.

Following the October 7 massacre, when war broke out in Gaza, several attacks against Israeli targets have been thwarted in various countries around the world, including in Denmark, Germany and Sweden, among others.

Concern in Israel about the rise of terrorism in the West Bank and the growing presence of Palestinian radicals in Syria

Concern is also mounting in Israel over the growing terrorism in Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of the West Bank, as Iran is reportedly smuggling weapons into the region via the Jordanian border.

There are also growing concerns about the presence of thousands of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in Syria. Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime last December, they are reportedly exploiting the chaos to establish a foothold and launch attacks against northern Israel, according to the official who spoke to Ynet.