Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 9 de enero, 2025

Relatives of the American-Israeli hostages who are still being held by the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip announced Thursday that they will attend the inauguration of Donald Trump, the president-elect of the United States, which will take place Jan. 20.

The relatives indicated that they will also meet in Washington with officials of the incoming administration and lawmakers.

"The families are urging leaders to prioritize the safe return of their loved ones and to take decisive action to bring an end to their prolonged captivity," the relatives said in a joint statement.

The hostages' loved ones hope that the harsh warnings issued to Hamas by Trump, who repeatedly stated that "all hell" will break loose if the hostages are not released before he takes office, will help the Palestinian terrorist group return them as soon as possible.

Family members who will attend Trump's inauguration



Family members attending Trump's inauguration include the loved ones of Eden Alexander, as well as murdered hostages Omer Neutra, Itay Chen, Sagui Dekel-Chen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin and married couple Gad Haggai and Judi Weinstein.

Also attending will be Aviva Seigel, a former Hamas hostage whose husband Keith Seigel is still being held in Gaza.