Congress certifies Trump's electoral victory and seals his return to the White House: "It's a big moment in history"

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 6 de enero, 2025

In a joint session held Monday, Congress certified the victory of President-elect Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, complying with the procedure established by the Constitution.

Under tight security measures and amid a snowstorm, lawmakers met to officialize the results, sealing Trump's return to the White House with a wide margin in the Electoral College.

Smooth proceedings

Vice President Kamala Harris, who presided over the session as part of her duties, oversaw the proceedings without interruption. One by one, tellers read aloud the state results as senators and representatives remained in their seats. In about 30 minutes, the electoral votes were certified: Trump garnered 312 votes to Harris’ 226, who competed as the Democratic nominee.

Vice President-elect JD Vance was present during the ceremony, marking his transition from the Senate to his new role in the Trump Administration.

The official announcement drew immediate reactions in the House: Republicans applauded upon hearing confirmation of Trump's victory, while Democrats showed their support for Harris.

Reactions to the certification

Trump called the certification a "big moment in history" in an online post, highlighting the important electoral victory he won.

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida expressed enthusiasm for the outcome. "The American people have rejected socialism. They've rejected wokeism, and they've chosen president Trump to lead them," she stated.

Luna further assured that opposition from Democratic lawmakers was not expected during the process. "They know that Trump won big," she said, emphasizing the forcefulness of the results.