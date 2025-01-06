A new January 6

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 6 de enero, 2025

Four years ago, the world shuddered at what appeared to be an assault on Capitol Hill by Donald Trump's loyalists to prevent him from ceding power to Joe Biden. For the past four years, the narrative of the traditional media and the Democrats, with a congressional committee included, insisted on this approach to the facts, which provoked numerous prison sentences for participants or alleged instigators, and two cases (one in Georgia and another federal with special prosecutor included) against the president-elect. This version took a turn after the House security recordings were made public by the new Republican majority that emerged from the 2022 midterms and, above all, after the latest judicial failures and the president-elect's victory in November.

In these four years, Trump has not ceased to claim that he was the victim of "a political witch hunt" by the Democrats and that those convicted of these events were "political prisoners." Following the latest judicial setbacks to the official narrative, Trump again insisted that one of his first executive orders when he is sworn in as president will be to pardon these people.

Heroic Pelosi's version crumbled

The official narrative, documentary included, that featured a heroic Nancy Pelosi wanting to "punch Donald Trump in the face" if he showed up on Capitol Hill and facing a horde of merciless radicals with a thirst for blue blood, began to crumble like a house of cards when Kevin McCarthy provided Tucker Carlson with the security recordings of what happened that day. In them, it was perceived that the alleged murderous gang did not act as such, and cracks were detected in the story that was accepted to date.

The investigation opened by the new majority resulted in the discovery of even more inconsistencies, as well as serious negligence on the part of the Democratic authorities who should have guaranteed (and had the opportunity to do so) the security of the building that represents the national legislative power and of the people inside. In fact, recently published images show Pelosi herself acknowledging to an aide that she should have asked for military assistance, something that the president at the time, Donald Trump, offered her.

Republicans say there were irregularities in the committee that 'investigated' Jan. 6

As if that were not enough, the Jan. 6 Select Committee set up ad hoc to accuse Trump and his followers of an attempted coup d'état has been put to shame by the analyses commissioned by the new majority, whose report indicates that serious irregularities were committed and serious falsehoods were portrayed as truths that support the official narrative to justify the opening of judicial cases against the participants, instigators (there are people convicted who were not even in Washington on the day of the events) and, of course, against the president-elect. In fact, Republicans have left the door open to taking action against the members of this committee and even opening an investigation against them.

The facts uncovered include the removal of classified files before the Republicans took control of the House and the manipulation of witnesses. The report by the subcommittee in charge of overseeing the select committee even recommended to the authorities to open a criminal investigation against then-Rep. Liz Cheney.

Trump's win and court victories, the final nails in the coffin of the official narrative

The courts, which at first rushed to convict more than a thousand defendants, have begun to reverse and revise sentences, especially after the Supreme Court's ruling in June in favor of Joseph Fischer, which turned the situation of some 250 convicts around and provoked the "disappointment" of Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Trump's victory has been the final nail in the coffin's grave of the official narrative and its consequences for those involved. Regarding the open cases against him, greatly weakened after the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity, his triumph at the polls meant the pending federal cases were shelved and special counsel Jack Smith withdrew his appeals. The Georgia trial is also on the rocks following an appeals court's decision to remove District Attorney Fani Willis from the case.

Pardoning the convicted as of Jan. 20

Regarding those convicted of involvement or instigation, Trump has pledged to prioritize signing their pardon as of Jan. 20, when he is sworn into office on Capitol Hill. The president-elect himself joked about the possibility of setting up a small office on the steps of the building to begin rubber-stamping presidential orders from minute zero of his new presidency.