Trump endorses Mike Johnson for speaker of the House

30 de diciembre, 2024

Donald Trump finally played the Mike Johnson card. After days of speculation about who would be the president-elect's favorite for the House of Representatives speaker's race, Trump expressed his "complete & total endorsement" for Johnson.

In a Truth Social post, the leader described the Louisiana representative as "a good, hard working, religious man." After celebrating the Republican triumph, he argued that reelecting Johnson, who has held office since October of last year, was the best way to capitalize on recent popular support at the polls and Democratic decline.

"The American people need IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies of the last Administration," he also argued, indicating that he hopes that, with gavel in hand, Johnson can lead the GOP majority in the House as soon as the presidential inauguration culminates on Jan. 20.

Trump's endorsement comes after rumors emerged that the president's entourage had been shuffling other options, especially after the two stumbles by the House speaker in seeking bipartisan legislation to postpone the government shutdown.

While key, support from Mar-a-Lago may not guarantee Johnson's victory in Friday's vote. Democrats indicated they will support their own leader, Hakeem Jeffries. At least one Republican, Thomas Massie, said he will not cast his vote for him. Others indicated they are evaluating options.

Trump's words may serve to win him the until recently uncertain favor of conservative running mates who, like Andy Harris, chairman of the Freedom Caucus, went public with their doubts about whether Johnson was the right one to push the MAGA agenda. The president seemed to want to settle this question, closing his message of endorsement with the words, "MAGA!!!"

The representative heard the message, writing to Trump after thanking him for the endorsement: "Together, we will quickly deliver on your America First agenda and usher in the new golden age of America. The American people demand and deserve that we waste no time. Let’s get to work!"